Pflugerville among the most livable small cities in the nation, study shows

Cedar Park, Georgetown and Leander also made the list compiled by SmartAsset.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Central Texas is seeing a lot of accolades lately. Now it's adding another one when it comes to most livable small cities.

Pflugerville is among the top 50 most livable small cities in America, according to a study done by SmartAsset.

SmartAsset looked at 275 cities with at least 65,000 people but less than 100,000. The platform looked at the following different metrics:

The number of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments

The number of bars and restaurants

The number of healthcare and social assistance establishments

Housing costs as a percentage of household income

Percentage of residents below the poverty line

Unemployment rate

Residents without health insurance

Average commute time

According to the data, Pflugerville ranked 31 with 19.57% of housing costs as a percentage of income, 6.6% of residents below the poverty line and an unemployment rate of 3%.

Other notable Central Texas cities are Cedar Park, Georgetown and Leander, which all rounded out the top 150.

Below you can search your city to see where it falls on the list.

