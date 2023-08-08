Barbecue grill and smoker manufacturer to open 10,000-square-foot facility in Lockhart

Mill Scale Metalworks builds custom barbecues for professional and amateur pitmasters.

LOCKHART, Texas — A company that makes barbecue grills and smokers is breaking ground on a new production facility in Lockhart.

The founders say they wanted to continue growing in Lockhart because it's the self-proclaimed "Barbecue Capital of Texas."

“We're never building one thing at a time anymore, so it is kind of an orchestra of how it all gets done,” said Matt Johnson with Mill Scale Metalworks. “But the volume is definitely increasing.”

The new 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and retail showroom will be located at 800 N. Commerce St. in Lockhart.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.