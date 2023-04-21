East Austin apartment looks to provide more affordable housing to seniors

The new Ladybird apartment complex is strictly for residents ages 55 and older.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people in Austin- especially seniors- are struggling to find housing within their budget, but a new apartment complex in East Austin is trying to provide more affordable housing.

The Ladybird is for residents 55 and older, and the apartments are income-based.

"If they make under $23,190 they would be in the 30% designation," said Ladybird property manager Lydia Brake.

That equals around $530 a month. However, prices are higher for people with a higher income, even though there is also assistance available from the city and Travis County.

Brake says it’s all about trying to provide affordable housing to seniors.



"We want our residents to feel like they are on vacation because when they move here, we want them to live their best life," said Brake.



Ladybird resident Judy Hernandez was born and raised in Austin. She said she loves Austin but has seen changes including higher rent costs.

"When apartments start at $2,000 or $3,000 and you live on social security, you cannot afford it," said Hernandez.

She says her daughter-in-law informed her about the "Ladybird" community near Art Dilly Drive in East Austin. Hernandez applied and was able to move into a one-bedroom apartment.

"It’s in my budget, so I am able to meet my needs," said Hernandez.

She loves her place, the location near downtown, and bingo nights.

Hernandez says Austin does need more affordable housing but she says she is glad to call Ladybird home, and that it's something she can afford.

"It’s very comfortable. It’s very beautiful," said Hernandez.

