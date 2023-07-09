Bastrop County establishing its own health department

The County will establish the new department by the start of October.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Bastrop County is establishing its own health department.

The commissioner's court last week unanimously approved establishing the Bastrop County Public Health Department, effective Oct. 1.

According to a press release from Bastrop County, community leaders recommended creating a public health agency sooner rather than later "given a significant number of public health events and emergencies that have threatened the county in the past."

The County said having its own health department could help improve communication, accountability and clarification of authority, as well as promote collaboration between public health systems and organizations.

"Residents of Bastrop County will experience better health status as an outcome," Commissioner Clara Beckett (Precinct 2) said. "With that understanding, the commissioner's court recognizes that establishing a Bastrop County Public Health Department is an important and critical public service needed by all."

