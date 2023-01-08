Heritage Preservation Grant aimed at preserving historic Austin sites

The grant program awarded $2.7 million to historic sites in Austin last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — A City of Austin grant program looks to preserve historic sites.

Austin is home to many historic locations, like the Paramount Theatre on Congress Avenue, Broken Spoke on South Lamar Boulevard and the Neill-Cochran House Museum on San Gabriel Street.



All these sites received funding last year from the Economic Development Department's Heritage Preservation Grant program, which is aimed at preserving historic sites in Austin.

The museum dates back to 1856.

"Built, designed by Abner Cook, who was prominent resident builder in Austin before the Civil War. He also designed the governor mansion, which is built on this floor plan," said Rowena Dash, executive director of the museum.



With the funding it received, the museum put up a white cast and wrought iron fence and made other renovations.

"Expensive to do properly and very difficult to achieve without that kind of support. People come here and, yes, they want to eat great food and hear live music, but [they] also want to connect to something authentic that crosses time," Dash said.

Last year, the grant program awarded $2.1 million in funding. Now it’s time for a new round, with $2.7 million available.

"The funding is through hotel occupancy tax revenues," said Melissa Alvarado, manager of the Economic Development Department's Heritage Tourism Division.

Alvarado said last year, around 20 historic sites received between $30,0000 to $250,000. She said it's critical to preserve this type of place.

"These historic sites are incredibly important, [with] some going back to the 1800s," Alvarado said. "The stories they tell are multilayered about Austin's history."

The application process for Heritage Preservation Grant funding launches on Aug. 8 and closes Sept. 22. Those who have applied in the past can apply again, but Alvarado said she would love to see new applicants.

