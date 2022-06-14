Football star Tim Tebow named chief mission officer of Austin-based snack bar company

NuSkool Snacks offers keto-friendly, low-sugar snack bars.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Famous football player Tim Tebow will tackle the role of chief mission officer for Austin-based snack bar company NuSkool Snacks, according to a press release from the company.

Joe Christensen, NuSkool Snacks CEO and former personal trainer, founded the keto-friendly company in response to increased levels of diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Each of NuSkool's plant-based Krunch Bars contain 7 grams of fiber, 10 grams of protein and no added sugar. The company also sells collagen dessert bars.

"Tim's athletic excellence and unwavering commitment and advocacy for a low-sugar lifestyle aligns perfectly with our low-sugar mission, and we are honored to have him join our fast-growing team as an investor and chief mission officer," Christensen said. "With his support, our delicious, protein-packed, on-the-go snacks will become increasingly more available to health-conscious consumers."

Tebow, who also holds equity in the company, is a two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner. He most recently played as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team gave him an early release from his contract last August. Tebow also played professional baseball and earned the title of New York Times best-selling author at least three times.

"I immediately fell in love with NuSkool Snacks the moment I tasted them," Tebow said in the press release. "They are perfect for anyone who is looking to incorporate low-sugar snack options into their diet. I am excited to officially join Joe and the NuSkool Snacks team and work side by side with them to bring healthy and clean eating options to everyone."

It is unknown exactly how much equity Tebow has in NuSkool Snacks.