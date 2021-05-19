Keep Austin Local: JewBoy Burgers

Try a delicious burger and some tots while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by JewBoy Burgers, a locally owned restaurant that started as a food truck in 2016.

Like most businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic caused JewBoy Burgers to pivot and rework its business model.

The owner, Mo Pittle, said, “Everything from supply chain issues to labor issues, not to mention the actual health issues affected us.”

He adds that his restaurant is known for a good cheeseburger and a relaxing atmosphere.

On the menu you can find burgers, burritos, fries and tots. The JewBoy is their standard burger, and other burgers like the Goyim or Yenta add to the JewBoy. The Goyim includes grilled pastrami, bacon, melted swiss, pickles and mustard. The Yenta has a latke on it. One thing you won’t find on the menu is tomatoes.

“I have always felt that it’s an honor to serve someone a meal. They have a lot of options and when they choose us, and I hope we make them feel good about not only spending their money with us, but their time as well,” said Pittle.

You can find JewBoy Burgers at 5111 Airport Blvd. or online here.