Keep Austin Local: Austin Yoga Tree is more than just a yoga studio

Work on your mind and body while also supporting local.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

KVUE stopped by Austin Yoga Tree on Friday.

It's been around for six years, and its website says it is more than a yoga studio, saying, “We’re a hub for mindfulness and passionate living in Austin, Texas.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Austin Yoga Tree moved all its classes online only.

The owner, Jonathan Troen, said, “It's been difficult. We've been virtual the entire time. We recently opened for a couple of group classes a week, limited in size and private classes.”

He added it’s been exciting to see many members sticking with the classes despite them being virtual.

One thing that makes Austin Yoga Tree special is its “Great Yoga Wall.” Currently, it is not offering group classes with the wall, but will do private classes.

Troen said yoga is for everyone.

“If you are looking for more joy in your life, or simply less neck, back and knee pain, yoga is for you, and we are here for you. We will welcome you as our family into the yoga world, virtually, in our group classes or one-to-one,” he said.

Austin Yoga Tree offers more than yoga. In addition to the daily schedule of yoga classes, Austin Yoga Tree also offers meditation, monthly sound therapy, Kids Life Mastery and more. It has a yearly Self Love Revolution Masterclass as well. It’s the fourth time it has taught that class, which is happening on Feb. 7.

Austin Yoga Tree is located at 10401 Anderson Mill Road, or online here.