Austin resident scratches off $1M winning Texas Lottery ticket

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin resident claimed a $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery on Monday morning.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at 183 Express, located at 13296 N. Highway 183 in Austin. It was not stated if the winner bought the ticket on Monday or not.

The $1 million winning ticket was for the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The winning ticket was the sixth out of eight top prizes worth $1 million, but the game provides more than $254 million in combined prizes. The odds to winning any prize in the game is one to 3.27, but it becomes much harder to achieve the million.

The game has a guaranteed total prize amount of $100 per pack, according to the website, and the packs hold 25 cards per pack.

Since the organization sold its first ticket in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.8 billion in revenue for the State and distributed $80.5 billion in prizes to players.

Since 1997, the Lottery has also contributed $30.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which funds public education all across Texas. Furthermore, certain revenues benefit the Fund for Veterans' Assistance as approved by the Texas Legislature - and have provided over $210 million to those programs since 2009.