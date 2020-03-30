AUSTIN, Texas — The world is experiencing a stressful time right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It remains important to find ways to cope with stress and anxiety while maintaining social-distancing and quarantining.
So, KVUE has compiled some "moments of zen" to help you de-stress and relax.
First up, we have some soothing rainfall. If that's something helps you calm down, give it a listen, close your eyes and take some deep breaths.
Next, a KVUE photographer put together this video montage of the sights and sounds of different animals in a tree. You can hear the birds chriping, the leaves blowing and more.
Back to soothing water sounds. The next video shows water rushing over the edge of a creek bed.
Here's another video of some soothing rain fall.
KVUE will continue to add more moments of zen to this story as we all get through this time of social distancing together.
CDC recommendations for coping during stressful situations:
- Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
- Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs
- Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
- Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
