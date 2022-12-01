What is the Jewish winter holiday of Hanukkah about?

Luckily enough, KVUE's Sam Searles' favorite holiday growing up was Chanukah and can explain every detail for you this season!

Chanukah, also commonly spelt as "Hanukkah" in North America, is the Jewish "Festival of Lights" in the winter months. But what exactly is the eight-day holiday about?

You might notice the spelling of "Chanukah" is a little different from what people are used to. The word is Hebrew for "dedication," but there are different spellings because the Hebrew spelling translates differently into English, causing there to be variants. The main difference is "Chanukah" with a C is traditional, versus "Hanukkah" with two Hs and no C is more casual and widespread.

The celebration of Chanukah takes place on the evening of the 25th night of the Hebrew month Kislev and continues for eight nights. The Gregorian calendar month that corresponds to Kislev is the timespan between November and December. This year, Chanukah starts on the evening of Dec. 18 and lasts until the night of Dec. 26.

History of Chanukah :

With every holiday within Judaism, there is a story spanning back thousands of years that we honor every year. The story of Chanukah begins 2,000 years ago during the time period that Israel was under Syrian rule, by the dynasty of the Seleucids.

The king, Antiochus III, allowed Jewish people to live within the dynasty with certain privileges. When he died, his son, Antiochus IV Epiphanes, wasn't as kind. Judaism as a whole was banned and the Jews were forced to worship their Greek gods instead. In the process of this, the Holy Temple fell out of the Jews' hands and into the control of the Syrians, which led to the Temple's defiling.

When the Jews did not worship the Greek gods, the retaliation was a mass murder of those that rebelled. The Maccabees, the sons of Mattityahu, an old priest that stood up to Syrian officers, fought "in defense of God's Torah." The Maccabees proceeded to not only defeat the Syrian army but free the Temple.

Once in the Temple, the golden menorah had been stolen and replaced with one made of cheaper metal. The only oil left to light it was a small amount of pure olive oil, with only enough to last one night. The miracle of Chanukah is that the oil lasted eight nights, signaling to the Jews that God once again protected them.