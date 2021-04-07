Former NICU mom donates 140 books as part of Fourth of July tradition with son

When P.J. was born on the Fourth of July, he spent time in the hospital's NICU. That's where Kuwamura would read to him every time she visited him.

“He comes and he gets to deliver with us,” she said. “We talk about how he was in the NICU, what that means, what that looks like. And so, in utero they hear your voice. When you are in the NICU obviously things are very different. When you read to your child it creates a bonding opportunity for mothers and fathers who don't know what else to do.”