AUSTIN, Texas — Here at KVUE, we're looking for stories of positivity, things in our community that make you happy, which is why I went to a North Austin Randalls and asked you to share your good news with all of our viewers.

I explained to several people who were heading into the store what we were doing, asking people to share their good news with us.

A microphone was set up on a stand on one side and I stood on the other, making sure to be at least six feet away.

"What are you happy for right now?" I asked.

"Just the kindness of strangers and neighbors and that kind of thing," answered one.

Her thoughts became a theme – people happy for the positivity that they had seen.

"My brother, since his graduation got canceled, we had a parade with everyone for all the seniors in our neighborhood," explained a senior.

"You know, my neighbors, she was knocking on my door and standing back, and she goes, 'I hadn't seen you in a while, are you OK?' and I go, 'Oh yes, I'm just staying in the house,'" explained someone else.

I also asked for anything positive happening in our community. One man said the senior center he works at has seen people growing closer even though they're being separated.

"People are more aware now of people and their needs ... and it teaches you to think outside the box and for more than just yourself," said someone.

"Someone does something for me, it's such a lovely gesture. My neighbor gave me this mask, what a lovely gesture," said another.

I's just a simple reminder that there is still good news out there. Sometimes you just have to ask people what it is.

If you have any positive stories, please text it to us at 512-459-9442.

