LIST: Where to find Ramadan specials in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Ramadan is the Islamic month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The month began on April 2 and will end mostly likely at sunset on May 1, followed by Eid al-Fitr to celebrate the end of the holy month.
If you're looking for halal dining options in the Austin area for suhoor, the meal before sunrise, and iftar, the meal breaking the fast at sunset, several local restaurants and food businesses are offering Ramadan specials.
- Where: 12636 Research Blvd. or 701 East Stassney Lane, Unit B
- What: Dimassi's is hosting iftar-timed buffets during Ramadan. Food options include hummus, tabouli, fotoush, falafel, gyros, kabobs and more
- How to order: Available for dine-in, as well as online takeout and through third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats
- Where: 4700 West Guadalupe St.
- What: Offering a 5-course Ramadan menu that includes a starter plate, Turkish lentil soup or lemon chicken orzo soup, lamb or chicken guvec, a piece of walnut or pistachio baklava and Turkish tea or coffee
- How to order: Available for dine-in only
- Where: 15702 Connie St., Pflugerville
- What: This halal home catering business is offering several iftar food boxes for Ramadan, featuring a mix of dates and pakoras, samosas and chaat, as well as sandwiches, kabobs and hand rolls
- How to order: Via Instagram direct message or by calling 364-704-6339 with two to three days' notice
- Where: 9310 North Lamar Blvd.
- What: Offering catering orders and specials for Ramadan feasts, in addition to the regular menu of flatbreads, falafels and kebabs. During Ramadan, the restaurant is only open for dinner hours, with pickup orders starting at 6 p.m. and dine-in service at around sunset
- How to order: Catering orders can be placed online, by calling 512-465-2720 or by emailing ustakababgy@gmail.com. Pickup and delivery dishes can be ordered online
- Where: 1212 West Parmer Lane, Unit A
- What: Offering Ramadan buffets nightly for iftar from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and in the early morning on Saturdays for suhoor
- How to order: Available for dine-in only. You may call 512-284-8298 for information about the suhoor buffets
Eater Austin contributed to this report.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: