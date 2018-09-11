AUSTIN — Cisco's has been serving great food in East Austin for decades.

Since they opened the doors in 1953, they have become a favorite for diners of all ages.

Matt Cisneros and his partners bought the restaurant 14 months ago. Matt has a special connection to Cisco's; his grandfather is Rudy Cisneros, who is the restaurant's founder.

Some of the favorite menu items include the Migas and Juevos Rancheros. They now have evening hours and a bar, which keeps the fun and food coming longer each and every day.

