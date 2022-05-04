The 'best burrito in Texas' can be found right here in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS — "National Burrito Day" is April 7, and according to Yelp, you can celebrate with the best burrito in Texas right here in the Dallas area.
The review website listed the best burrito for every U.S. state in honor of National Burrito Day. Yelp picked the burrito spots based on total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2019 and Feb. 15, 2022.
In Texas, the best burrito, according to Yelp, can be found at La Victoria. The restaurant is famous for its “Zack Attack” breakfast burrito.
According to Yelp, here are the places to get the best burrito in each state:
- Alaska (Anchorage): Oscar’s Taco Grande
- Alabama (Hoover): Taqueria Juarez
- Arkansas (Little Rock): The Fold: Botanas & Bar
- Arizona (Phoenix): Testal
- California (Long Beach): Joliza’s Tacos
- Colorado (Denver): Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill
- Connecticut (Stratford): Ay Güey Comida Mexicana
- Delaware (Wilmington): El Diablo Burritos
- Florida (Panama City Beach): Diego’s Burrito Factory
- Georgia (Flowery Branch): Big Burritos Mexican Grill
- Hawaii (Haleiwa): Surf N Salsa
- Iowa (Sioux City): La Juanita Restaurant
- Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): El Paisa Mexican Food
- Illinois (Chicago): Mixteco Mexican Grill
- Indiana (Fishers): Burritos & Beer
- Kansas (Overland Park): La Fuente Mexican Street Food
- Kentucky (Louisville): New Wave Burritos
- Louisiana (New Orleans): Juan’s Flying Burrito
- Massachusetts (Franklin): Santa Fe Burrito Grill
- Maryland (Bethesda): Fish Taco
- Maine (Yarmouth): Bruce’s Burritos
- Michigan (Troy): Oaxaca Mexican Food
- Minnesota (Minneapolis): Brito’s Burrito
- Missouri (Kansas City): Burrito Bros
- Mississippi (Horn Lake): West Coast Burrito
- Montana (West Glacier): La Casita
- North Carolina (Charlotte): Mal Pan
- North Dakota (Minot): El Azteca
- Nebraska (Omaha): Javi’s Tacos
- New Hampshire (Nashua): California Burritos
- New Jersey (Hackensack): Bro-Ritos
- New Mexico (Albuquerque): El Paisa
- Nevada (Las Vegas): Raging Tacos
- New York (New York): Summer Salt
- Ohio (Cincinnati) : Jorge’s Taco Food Truck
- Oklahoma (Tulsa): Calaca Fresh Mex
- Oregon (Portland): Saint Burrito
- Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): El Purepecha
- Rhode Island (Newport): Tijuana Burrito Grill
- South Carolina (Hilton Head Island): Java Burrito Company
- South Dakota (Sioux Falls): Tortilleria Hernandez
- Tennessee (Knoxville): Victor’s Taco Shop
- Texas (Dallas): La Victoria
- Utah (Green River): Tacos La Pasadita
- Virginia (Richmond): Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
- Vermont (Burlington): New World Tortilla
- Washington (Seattle): Gordito’s
- Washington, D.C.: The Well Dressed Burrito
- Wisconsin (Madison): El Rancho Mexican Grill
- West Virginia (Lansing): The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill
- Wyoming (Casper): Pancho’s
To read Yelp's full report, click here.