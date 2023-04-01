x
Dairy Queen serving up 85-cent Blizzards in April

The announcement comes as the chain launches its summer menu, which includes the fan favorite s'mores flavor
Credit: Dairy Queen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ice cream lovers rejoice! Dairy Queen is offering 85-cent small Blizzards for two weeks this month.

According to fast food chain, the promo runs April 10-23 on the DQ mobile app and does not apply to Royal Blizzards – those are the ones with a core of fudge or strawberry in the middle.

Now, if you’re wondering why they’re $0.85, it’s because the chain introduced the Blizzard back in 1985.

The announcement comes just as the chain rolls out its summer treat menu with a combination of five returning and new flavors: s’mores (returning), choco-dipped strawberry (returning), cotton candy (returning), Oreo brookie (new) and peanut butter puppy chow (new).

