How Austin Restaurant Weeks supports Central Texans in need

Representatives from the Central Texas Food Bank, VIA 313 Pizza and Ebisu Sushi joined KVUE Daybreak to talk about their participation in Austin Restaurant Weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas — This week is the perfect time to check out a new restaurant in Austin! Monday, Sept. 11, kicked off the final week of Austin Restaurant Weeks (ARW), presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Delta Air Lines.

For the last two weeks, participating Austin-area restaurants, bars and breweries have offered prix-fixe menus, specialty menu items and drink specials, with a portion of sales donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. Since 2018, Austin Restaurant Weeks has raised enough to provide over two million meals for Central Texans in need. This year’s event features more than 100 participating establishments.

According to the Central Texas Food Bank, one in seven Central Texans faces hunger on a regular basis. September serves as "Hunger Action Month" and during Austin Restaurant Weeks, customers can help those in need by enjoying lunch, dinner, cocktails, beer and wine options at participating establishments.

This year, the event is announcing its first inaugural Chef Ambassador Philip Speer. Philip has been nominated for four James Beard Foundation Awards in the esteemed "Outstanding Pastry Chef" category.

Participants will be offering one or more of the following options during ARW, with a set dollar donation from each going to the food bank:

A 2-3 course lunch priced at $20

A 3-4 course dinner priced at either $40 or $60

Specialty menu items at various prices

Tito’s Handmade Vodka-based cocktails at various prices

Establishment’s choice of beer or wine offered at various prices

For the latest list of participating establishments, menus and how to make reservations, visit www.austinresturantweeks.org.

