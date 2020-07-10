How to make a negative space painting

People of all ages will enjoy this simple craft.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough. It can be hard to find ways to entertain your kids, while also getting their creative minds flowing.

KVUE is here to help. Every week, we've been offering crafts and projects for you to do with the kids in your life.

This week we create negative space painting – kind of a fancy name for a very simple project. This craft really is very easy, and enjoyable for all ages.

In celebration of Sawyer's fifth birthday, we decided to do paint a number 5. As we celebrated her 2020 birthday with only our family, we realized that this would also make a really good birthday party activity, once birthday parties are happening again. Each kid could paint the first letter of their names.

Let's get into it.

Here's what you need:

Canvas

Painter's tape

Paint

Glitter is optional

Step one:

Tape your letter/number/shape/stripes – whatever you want to be the part of your painting that remains white, tape it. And make sure that tape is stuck down good!

Step two:

Paint all over your canvas, including on the tape. Then add glitter while the paint is still wet, if you want.

Step three:

Wait for your paint to dry.

Step four:

Peel off your tape after the paint is dry.