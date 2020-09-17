How to make beautiful yarn art

This fun craft is kid-friendly and very simple.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough. It can be difficult to find ways to entertain your little ones.

Every week KVUE is offering crafts that you can do with your kids.

This week we are making yarn art. Some people call it yarn paintings, but there is no paint involved. This craft is actually one of the most mess-free crafts we have done.

It's a craft that both children and adults will enjoy, and it will keep the kids busy for a while.

Here's what you need:

Yarn

Contact paper

Scissors

Tape

Step one:

Cut pieces of different colored yarn. They don't all have to be the same size.

Step two:

Cut your contact paper. The first yarn art I did was a square. We also did triangles. Get creative.

Step three:

Peel the sticky part of your contact paper off.

Step four:

Tape your contact paper down to make it easier to use.

Step five:

Put your yarn on the contact paper however you want!