Central Texas grocery store hours for Thanksgiving 2022

If you are out shopping and you forget something, you may not be able to get it on Thanksgiving Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and the grocery stores will likely be crowded the next few days.

If you are out shopping and you forget something, you may not be able to get it on Thanksgiving Day. Many stores have reduced hours on Thanksgiving.

H-E-B stores will be open until noon. Whole Foods and Randall’s are open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

For more on what is and is not open on Thanksgiving, see our list.

