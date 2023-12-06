Austin Animal Advisory Commission to revisit measure after lemur attack at Austin Aquarium

The PETA Foundation claims from March of 2022 to July of 2022, its investigator noted 34 incidents at the Austin Aquarium. But it says only one was reported.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin could soon crack down on zoos and aquariums where you can hold or handle wild animals.

Austin's Animal Advisory Commission considered a ban on those interactions, and some supporters say a ban could protect animals and humans.

The commission took up an ordinance on Monday that would ban certain zoos and aquariums from hosting public interactions with wild animals. This proposal would specifically focus on for-profit establishments that are not accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Last month, a visitor at the Austin Aquarium, which is not accredited by the AZA, was attacked by a lemur and left with a gash across her face. In 2019, parents also sued the aquarium after they claim a lemur bit their 10-year-old daughter.

To look into this, PETA had one of its investigators work at the aquarium. Michelle Sinnott with the PETA Foundation claims from March of 2022 to July of 2022, the organization's investigator noted 34 incidents at the facility. But PETA said only one was reported to the City.

She says these businesses put people at risk.

"They're paying their $25, $30. They show up. They assume they're walking into a safe place because, why else would a facility offer something like this if it wasn't safe? And then they're at the emergency room talking to a medical professional about rabies," said Sinnott.

KVUE reached out to the Austin Aquarium but did not hear back.

The aquarium has a number of OSHA violations dating back years and years. The proposal does not specifically call out the aquarium, but was the main topic of conversation at the meeting.

Some at the meeting, like Erik Corredor, who runs a for-profit wildlife conservation facility, said the ban could also affect businesses like Corredor's, which he says focuses on education.

"I focus on animals that I believe are not going to be injurious and I weed out animals that I feel have potential, should there be contact. So there are those of us here in Austin that are trying to operate a safe and beneficial business," said Corredor.

The commission decided to create a working group to work on the ordinance's language so it wouldn't affect businesses that are operating appropriately. Commissioners will revisit this at a later meeting.

