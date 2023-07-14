ABC is launching a 'Bachelor' spinoff for seniors

"The Golden Bachelor" will premiere on KVUE this fall.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's never too late to fall in love. This fall, ABC is launching a new spinoff of "The Bachelor," featuring contestants in their golden years.



According to a report by Good Morning America, "The Golden Bachelor" will feature a "hopeless romantic" who is "given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."

The report goes on to say that the women who will arrive at the mansion have "a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

"The Golden Bachelor" will air right here on KVUE starting this fall. According to a report from Variety, the show will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

But before the premiere, Bachelor Nation will get their first glimpse at the new show's star this Monday, July 17, on Good Morning America.

According to Variety, casting calls for a senior citizen “Bachelor” had been airing during “The Bachelor” shows for years. Now fans will finally see who the franchise's oldest star will be.

"The Bachelor" already has two spinoffs that also air on ABC: "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." The 27th season of "The Bachelor" aired earlier this year, the 20th season of "The Bachelorette" is currently airing and "Bachelor in Paradise" wrapped up its eighth season last fall.