Olivia Rodrigo to play Austin's Moody Amphitheater in May 2022

The Grammy-nominated pop star will also play shows in Houston and Irving, Texas, during her 33-stop U.S. tour.

AUSTIN, Texas — Good for you, Austin Olivia Rodrigo fans: You'll have a chance to see her next year.

Rodrigo announced her first-ever tour Monday, in support of her smash hit album "Sour," released earlier this year. Among the 33 U.S. "Sour Tour" dates is a stop at Downtown Austin's Moody Amphitheater on Friday, May 13.

Rodrigo will also make two other Texas stops, in Houston on May 12 and Irving on May 14. Holly Humberstone will open for her at all Texas stops.

Tickets for the "Sour Tour" go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for first access now through Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Rodrigo has seen major success this year. "Sour," released in May 2021, just topped Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2021 list and she recently received seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for "Sour" and Record and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”

According to Variety, "Driver's License" was the most-streamed song of 2021 globally on Spotify, with 1.1 billion streams. "Sour" was the most-streamed album globally.

The full list of Rodrigo's 2022 U.S. "Sour Tour" dates can be found below:

April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5 – Portland @ OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Yoda Center

April 6 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center

April 11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

April 15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

April 16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

April 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

April 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

April 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

April 30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

May 3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

May 4 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

May 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

May 12 – Houston TX @ 713 Music Hall

May 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 14 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

May 21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

A European tour will follow.

Over the weekend, Rodrigo's episode of "Austin City Limits," which was taped back in October, aired on Dec. 4. You can watch the full episode here.