Olivia Rodrigo to play Austin's Moody Amphitheater in May 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Good for you, Austin Olivia Rodrigo fans: You'll have a chance to see her next year.
Rodrigo announced her first-ever tour Monday, in support of her smash hit album "Sour," released earlier this year. Among the 33 U.S. "Sour Tour" dates is a stop at Downtown Austin's Moody Amphitheater on Friday, May 13.
Rodrigo will also make two other Texas stops, in Houston on May 12 and Irving on May 14. Holly Humberstone will open for her at all Texas stops.
Tickets for the "Sour Tour" go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for first access now through Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Rodrigo has seen major success this year. "Sour," released in May 2021, just topped Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2021 list and she recently received seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for "Sour" and Record and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”
According to Variety, "Driver's License" was the most-streamed song of 2021 globally on Spotify, with 1.1 billion streams. "Sour" was the most-streamed album globally.
The full list of Rodrigo's 2022 U.S. "Sour Tour" dates can be found below:
April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5 – Portland @ OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Yoda Center
April 6 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center
April 11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
April 15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
April 16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
April 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
April 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
April 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
April 30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
May 3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
May 4 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
May 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
May 12 – Houston TX @ 713 Music Hall
May 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 14 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
May 21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
A European tour will follow.
Over the weekend, Rodrigo's episode of "Austin City Limits," which was taped back in October, aired on Dec. 4. You can watch the full episode here.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
30 years ago, 4 teen girls were killed at an Austin yogurt shop. The case has left more questions than answers