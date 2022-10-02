Austin musicians hosting 'Bey vs. Bruno' event

Local musicians are putting on a show featuring songs from Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Feb. 11, local musicians Miggy Milla, Anthony Hubbard, Tje Austin, and more are putting on a show called Bey vs. Bruno. The show will be high energy and will feature a full band of local musicians.

The part of Bruno Mars will be played by Miggy Milla.

“I love Bruno Mars music, but I don’t think I love it as much as Anthony loves it. I think that’s a fact,” said Milla.

The part of Beyonce will be performed by Beyonce enthusiast, Anthony Hubbard.

“She’s my favorite artist. I’ve been singing her songs since I could sing,” said Hubbard.

Not only does Hubbard sing her songs, but he also dresses like Beyonce and even wears a wig and heels. Hubbard told KVUE they rehearse in heels, run in heels, and run on the treadmill in heels. The effort was enough to earn him the nickname "He-yonce."

The group has put on a Bey vs. Bruno show before and is excited to bring it back. This time around, they are incorporating more songs and have a special guest: Tje Austin.

“I’m here to provide moral support, emotional support and play the part of Anderson Paak,” said Austin.

Austin will be joining Milla to perform songs from Silk Sonic that were recently released. He also designed the shirt for the show, which will be available for purchase. Attending shows and buying merch are some of the best ways to support local musicians.

The show is happening Friday, Feb. 11 at 3Ten ACL Live. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 on the day of the event. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.

