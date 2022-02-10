Valentine's Day 2022: Things to do in Austin

Whether you're looking to do something with your sweetheart or your squad, there are plenty of events happening this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year: Love is in the air and pink hearts are everywhere.

If you don't have plans for Valentine's Day weekend yet, have no fear! We've rounded up some of the fun things happening over the next few days – whether you're looking for something to do with your sweetheart, with your gal pals or to celebrate or scorn your singledom.

Find something special for your special someone

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cute Nail Studio (1211 E. Seventh Street)

Free. A portion of vendor fees will go to Out Youth

Saturday (and Sunday) is for the gals

Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Austin Eastciders Collaboratory (979 Springdale Road, Ste. 130)

Pop-ups by Austin Oyster Company and Lola's Donuts, plus boozy floats with Austin Eastciders Apple Pie Cider and Nada Moo ice cream

Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Wanderlust Collective (702 Shady Lane)

$20. Frosé, oracle readings, Kendra Scott pop-up and more

Sunday at noon

TRACE at The W (200 Lavaca Street)

$10 admission. A portion of admission proceeds will be donated to Out Youth. Hosted by Vylette Ward

Singles, get ready to mingle

Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Urban Axes (812 Airport Blvd.)

$40 booking includes axe throwing and your first drink

Sweet events to enjoy with a loved one

Through Saturday

Central Machine Works (4824 E. Cesar Chavez Street)

Reservations available. Experience is designed for two people to have seven minutes each to "smash your heart out with a variety of breakable items."

Friday through Monday

Southside Flying Pizza 2206 S. Congress Ave. 2702 E. Cesar Chavez Street 11600 Menchaca Road 1224 South Lamar Blvd at Last Stand Brewing, located at 7601 South Congress Ave., Building 6

$14 for a one-topping heart pizza. Available for dine-in, takeout or delivery

Friday through Monday

Museum of Ice Cream (11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128)

$49 for two tickets

Monday from noon to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile Brewing Co. (3901 Promontory Point)

Free. Themed cocktails, flower market by Floral Renaissance, live music by Nichole Wagner, plus an outdoor screening of "Amelie"

Through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Blurred Vines (901 E. Seventh Street)

$50 or $75 per person. Sparkling wine pours with complimenting cheeses included in both price points

Monday at 7 p.m.

Cheer Up Charlies (900 Red River Street)

Queer dance party hosted by Do You Even Uhaul? and featuring a DJ set by Sample Vampire

Friday through Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Mozart's Coffee Roasters (3825 Lake Austin Blvd.)

$95. Includes three rounds of specialty desserts and warm coffee beverages in a heated "grotto" area, plus live music

Or if you're in more a "love bites" mood...

Saturday, doors at 8 p.m.

Come and Take It Live (2015 E. Riverside Drive, Building 4)

$20 GA standing room, $70 table for two, $85 VIP table

Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 10 p.m.

House of Torment (2632 Ridgepoint Drive)

$29.99 tickets on sale. Vampires are involved and "all blood types are welcome"

Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Far Out Lounge & Stage (8504 S. Congress Ave.)

$5 donation suggested. Totally vegan market featuring cruelty-free foods, skincare products, clothing and more

Finally, if you're looking for something to do this weekend that's only sort-of Valentine's-related, the Austin Pets Alive! Palentine's 5K will be held on Saturday. Registration is $35.

And on the subject of pets, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering a free adoption special from Saturday through Monday. All medium and large adult dogs and adult cats will be free to adopt if you schedule an appointment.

