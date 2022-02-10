x
Valentine's Day 2022: Things to do in Austin

Whether you're looking to do something with your sweetheart or your squad, there are plenty of events happening this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas —

It's that time of year: Love is in the air and pink hearts are everywhere. 

If you don't have plans for Valentine's Day weekend yet, have no fear! We've rounded up some of the fun things happening over the next few days – whether you're looking for something to do with your sweetheart, with your gal pals or to celebrate or scorn your singledom. 

Find something special for your special someone

Cute AF "Lonely Hearts Club" Market 

Saturday (and Sunday) is for the gals

Galentine's Day at Austin Eastciders

GALentine's Day Party

  • Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Wanderlust Collective (702 Shady Lane)
  • $20. Frosé, oracle readings, Kendra Scott pop-up and more

Rihanna-themed Galentine's Drag Brunch

  • Sunday at noon
  • TRACE at The W (200 Lavaca Street)
  • $10 admission. A portion of admission proceeds will be donated to Out Youth. Hosted by Vylette Ward

Singles, get ready to mingle

Axe Me Out Valentine's Single Mingle

  • Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Urban Axes (812 Airport Blvd.)
  • $40 booking includes axe throwing and your first drink

Sweet events to enjoy with a loved one

7 Minutes in Heaven: A Valentine's Day Rage Room

Heart-shaped pizzas from Southside Flying Pizza

  • Friday through Monday
  • Southside Flying Pizza 
    • 2206 S. Congress Ave.
    • 2702 E. Cesar Chavez Street
    • 11600 Menchaca Road
    • 1224 South Lamar Blvd
    • at Last Stand Brewing, located at 7601 South Congress Ave., Building 6
  • $14 for a one-topping heart pizza. Available for dine-in, takeout or delivery

Two-for-one tickets at Museum of Ice Cream 

Valentine's Day at Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Valentine's Sparkling Wine Tasting

  • Through Sunday at 8 p.m.
  • Blurred Vines (901 E. Seventh Street)
  • $50 or $75 per person. Sparkling wine pours with complimenting cheeses included in both price points

Valentine's Day Queer Dance Party

You're My Person - Valentine's Date Night

  • Friday through Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • Mozart's Coffee Roasters (3825 Lake Austin Blvd.)
  • $95. Includes three rounds of specialty desserts and warm coffee beverages in a heated "grotto" area, plus live music

Or if you're in more a "love bites" mood...

13th Annual Anti-Valentine's Day Burlesque Show

  • Saturday, doors at 8 p.m.
  • Come and Take It Live (2015 E. Riverside Drive, Building 4)
  • $20 GA standing room, $70 table for two, $85 VIP table

Love Bites: A Valentine's Day Haunted House

  • Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 10 p.m.
  • House of Torment (2632 Ridgepoint Drive)
  • $29.99 tickets on sale. Vampires are involved and "all blood types are welcome"

Love Bites Valentine's Metal Fest

The Wandering Vegan's Plant-based Anti-Valentine's Market

  • Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
  • The Far Out Lounge & Stage (8504 S. Congress Ave.)
  • $5 donation suggested. Totally vegan market featuring cruelty-free foods, skincare products, clothing and more

Finally, if you're looking for something to do this weekend that's only sort-of Valentine's-related, the Austin Pets Alive! Palentine's 5K will be held on Saturday. Registration is $35.

And on the subject of pets, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering a free adoption special from Saturday through Monday. All medium and large adult dogs and adult cats will be free to adopt if you schedule an appointment.

