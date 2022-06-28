Watch: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer gives first glimpse at wicked return of Sanderson sisters on Disney+

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all back to reprise their roles as the iconic trio of witches.

SALEM, Mass. — The Black Flame Candle has been lit and the Sanderson sisters are back with a vengeance.

The first trailer from the hotly anticipated Halloween sequel Hocus Pocus 2 was released Tuesday, which comes three months before the movie premieres on Disney+ this coming Sept. 30. You can watch the full trailer below.

The clip features teen girls reciting a spell of sorts under the moonlight in the woods of Salem...

Another year begins anew.

Maiden, mother and crow, too.

We call on thee with one request.

Help our intentions manifest.

Suddenly, the Black Flame Candle illuminates between them as the ground begins to shake and crack.

“Lock up your children. Yes, Salem! We’re back!”

That’s the warning from Winifred Sanderson as she cackles into the autumn air alongside her witch sisters.

The film currently carries the tagline of: "This Halloween season, some legends never die."

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all back to reprise their roles as the iconic witches alongside Doug Jones who's returning as fan-favorite zombie Billy Butcherson.

Few details have been confirmed about the plot of Hocus Pocus 2, but here’s a brief synopsis from IMDB: "Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world."

Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween’s most beloved child-friendly cult classics.

The original has also become a fall-season staple with marathon viewings frequently featured during Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween.