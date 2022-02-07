RTX Austin returns during Fourth of July weekend

After a two-year hiatus, RTX is back in person with more video games, popular gaming creators and podcasters.

AUSTIN, Texas — Calling all lovers of video games, podcasts and animation. A long-anticipated event is making its way back to Austin through July 3.

RTX is Austin's largest celebration of gaming, podcasting and animation. Throughout the convention, attendees can enjoy a variety of panels, screenings, special guests, evening events and convention floor activations.

The location of this year's event is inside the Austin Convention Center and the Hilton hotel, and special events at the Paramount, Stateside and Bluestarlite theaters and the historic Scoot Inn.

"This year we brought in over 80 digital creators from across the gaming and podcasting community into Austin, Texas to experience RTX. There's a lot of surprises this year for the fans," said Jejuan Guillory, head of development and programming at Rooster Teeth.

RTX Gaming Pavilion will host live appearances from gaming talent on the RTX expo floor. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to play their favorite video games alongside their favorite streamers.

Some of the special guests include Rooster Teeth's rockstar roster of gaming talent, including members of Achievement Hunter, Squad Team Force, Funhaus and special appearances by Therapy Gecko, BoomerNA, Datto, AvaGG, JenEricLive, CriticalBard, Lobosjr, and bloodyfaster.

The RTX Podcast Festival will also return with a lineup of panels from some of the biggest creator-led podcasts, including Dead Meat Podcast, Therapy Gecko, Podcast But Outside, Super Carlin Brothers, New Rockstars, Danny Brown, Big Mood, Primm’s Hood Cinema, FoundFlix, Recreyo, Great Night, Scam Nation and Cult Podcast.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

