RodeoHouston 2021 has officially been canceled because of COVID

HOUSTON — Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman announced on Twitter this morning that there will not be a RodeoHouston 2021 season because of the ongoing pandemic.
Editor's note: the video in this story is from 2020 and reports on how you can help the rodeo vendors impacted by the canceled dates
You can watch his full video statement here:
Junior Livestock Show and Horse Show Competitions will still be held in March as private events, however, the rodeo tweeted.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
More from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo:
Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the cancellation of the RODEOHOUSTON® competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, and other attractions and activities, which were recently rescheduled for May 4 – 23, 2021, due to the ongoing health situation.
The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March, as private events, upholding the Rodeo’s mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth. The Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will also still be held in May, also as private events. These events will follow all state and local health and safety guidelines.