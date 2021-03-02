RodeoHouston 2021 has officially been canceled because of COVID

Sad news, rodeo fans.

HOUSTON — Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman announced on Twitter this morning that there will not be a RodeoHouston 2021 season because of the ongoing pandemic.

You can watch his full video statement here:

A tough update to hear. A tough update to deliver. But community health is our priority. We can't wait to see y'all in 2022.❤️

More details >> https://t.co/RH94z3xSll pic.twitter.com/C2RPJNQh9v — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) February 3, 2021

Junior Livestock Show and Horse Show Competitions will still be held in March as private events, however, the rodeo tweeted.

Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the cancellation of the RODEOHOUSTON® competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, and other attractions and activities, which were recently rescheduled for May 4 – 23, 2021, due to the ongoing health situation.