'One big family reunion' | Juneteenth celebrated in East Austin

The Central Texas Juneteenth Committee works year-round, on a volunteer basis, to preserve, honor and educate the history behind the federal holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — In Central Texas, there is a committee established by the Greater East Austin Youth Association (GEAYA) that focuses strictly on Juneteenth – both the festivities and educating Austinites on the true meaning behind the holiday.

Born and raised in East Austin, Shanisha Johnson has seen her neighborhood grow and change with the times. The area is historically known as home to Black and brown Austinites.

"You had aunties and uncles everywhere who could you could call on when in need, who would also maybe report to your parents if you were up to no good," Johnson said.

Now as an adult, Johnson plays a role in a celebration she grew up attending: Juneteenth festivals.

"I have been volunteering since I was 18. So, starting last year, I started to help on the planning side for the celebration. My mother, Tami Johnson-Dawson, is the chair of the committee and her husband, Mr. Lee Dawson Jr., is the co-chair of the committee," Johnson said. "It's a family affair.

The Central Texas Juneteenth Committee, which is solely volunteer-based, works to create diversity and cultural awareness about Texas African American history through events, educational programs and individual projects.

"My father was on it and that's what intrigued me when they asked me to give them help, for me to be able to help out," Dawson said.

The group works year-round raising funds for the programs supported by the GEAYA, which began as a football program but has since expanded to year-round sports activities, mentorship and skills and social training for the disadvantaged youth of Central Texas.

"We have to have somebody to continue it. Otherwise, we're going to lose our heritage and lose what Juneteenth is all about," Dawson said.

The now federal holiday, which dates back to June 19,1865, marks the day when slavery was abolished in the state of Texas. The history behind the day lives on with celebrations and parades continuing in Central Texas.

"So you'll see color! You'll hear soulful music being played, and we're talking R&B, jazz, blues and other music that that has roots in African culture," Johnson said.

Events like the annual Historic Juneteenth Parade and Juneteenth Park Festival in East Austin are near to Johnson's and many others' hearts.

"It is all smiles on my face. It hurts the back of my ears, hurt from smiling all day and just making sure that I I'm sharing that love with every face that I see. And it's beautiful," Johnson said.

The committee is hoping to inspire the next generation and grow the celebrations of "Freedom Day," otherwise known as Juneteenth – a moment in history that will always be remembered.

"I consider this a transitional year. What we're really trying to add more features to the celebration that really draw more people in and and not just our people – who look like me, who have been displaced – but also inviting community members that would love to celebrate the freedom of others," Johnson said.

This year, the committee's theme is "Each one, teach one." According to Johnson, the Central Texas Juneteenth Committee wants to celebrate the sharing of knowledge and the power of education and knowing our history.

"I would like to see everybody come down here, to be this one big melting pot for everybody to be able to get together so we can be harmonious here in the city of Austin," Dawson said. "Because we've had a lot of strides, but we still got a long way to go."

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube