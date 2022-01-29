Cupid's Undie Run happening Feb. 26 in Austin

The pantless party run raises funds and awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve's through the body.

AUSTIN, Texas — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and so is Cupid's Undie Run.

The pantless party run for charity is set for Feb. 26 in Austin and raises funds and awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve's through the body.

All of the proceeds go to funding NF research through the Children's Tumor Foundation. According to the event's website, participants run in their underwear because those affected by NF can't cover up their tumors, so runners do it as a way to stand in solidarity with those impacted.

The run kicks off at noon at Kung Fu Saloon with drinking and dancing, followed by a mile run, and ends with more celebrating, according to the event website.

Don't want to run in underwear? Participants can also get creative and run in their costume of choice or a onesie, but are asked to "keep it PG-13," per the website.

It costs $45 to register for the run and those interested in signing up can do so online.