x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Cupid's Undie Run happening Feb. 26 in Austin

The pantless party run raises funds and awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve's through the body.
Credit: Rhodes Photo

AUSTIN, Texas — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and so is Cupid's Undie Run.

The pantless party run for charity is set for Feb. 26 in Austin and raises funds and awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve's through the body.

All of the proceeds go to funding NF research through the Children's Tumor Foundation. According to the event's website, participants run in their underwear because those affected by NF can't cover up their tumors, so runners do it as a way to stand in solidarity with those impacted.

The run kicks off at noon at Kung Fu Saloon with drinking and dancing, followed by a mile run, and ends with more celebrating, according to the event website.

Don't want to run in underwear? Participants can also get creative and run in their costume of choice or a onesie, but are asked to "keep it PG-13," per the website.

It costs $45 to register for the run and those interested in signing up can do so online.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

A mysterious object in space is emitting radio bursts every 18 minutes

Samsung facility in Austin spilled up to 763,000 gallons of acidic waste into tributary, memo says

Retired Austin teacher says new change to the homestead exemption is confusing

In Other News

St. David's Round Rock hosting car seat safety event