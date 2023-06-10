CMT Music Awards returning to Austin's Moody Center in 2024

Next year's performers and nominees haven't been announced yet, but we do know the live show will take place on Sunday, April 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — The CMT Music Awards are heading back to Austin for the second year in 2024.

The award show celebrates and honors country music. Next year's performers and nominees haven't been announced yet, but we do know the live show will take place on Sunday, April 7, at Moody Center.

"From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage, and Bevo himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet," the show's executive producers said in a statement. "We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody Center and with the City of Austin and are thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises, and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April!"

"The CMT Music Awards are coming back to Austin in 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited. As the ‘Live Music Capital of the World,’ Austin is no stranger to celebrating its vibrant music community and showcasing an eclectic array of musical talents. We’re proud that the CMT Music Awards are returning to Austin, and we can’t wait to welcome artists and visitors to our city," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards were the first time the award show was held outside of Nashville in over 50 years.

