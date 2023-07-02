Bullock Museum to celebrate Bob Bullock's 94th birthday with free event

The event will happen on July 9, starting at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Bullock Texas State History Museum will celebrate its namesake's 94th birthday on Sunday with a free, family-friendly event open to the public.

“The Lt. Gov. would have loved seeing everyone enjoying all the wonderful experiences the Bullock has offered through the years,” said Margaret Koch, the director of the Bullock Museum. “We are so happy to be able to continue to honor his legacy and vision for a place committed to sharing Texas’ incredible history, and we invite visitors of all ages to celebrate with us.”

The Bob Bullock Birthday Bash event will feature free exhibition admission from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will include access to all galleries.

In addition to three floors of Texas history galleries, visitors will be able to explore The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper, a special exhibition highlighting the rich history of Black art in America through watercolors, etchings, screen prints and more from the 20th century to the present.

The celebration will also include interactive activities for all ages until 2 p.m. Visitors can create colorful prints, play horseshoes and other Texas-inspired games and dress up as a cowboy or cowgirl and pose at a photo booth. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., visitors will have the chance to hear a reading of Bullock’s favorite children’s book, "The Little Red Hen."

Bullock served as the lieutenant governor of Texas from 1991 until 1999, serving under governors Ann Richards and George W. Bush. In a political career that spanned nearly 40 years, he is credited as being among the main influences of modern Texas government, as well as championing the preservation and exhibition of Texas history.

The Texas State History Museum was opened in 2001, two years after Bullock's death.