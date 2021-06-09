ROT Rally returns for 2021 event at COTA

The 2020 ROT Rally was cancelled due to COVID-19. The 2021 event will be held at the Circuit of the Americas instead of the Travis County Expo Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is from the ROT Rally 2019 event.

According to the ROT Rally website, county officials informed event organizers that they could not hold the 2021 event at the Expo Center as it was being used as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution center. Organizers then worked to find a new location, securing COTA as the site for the 2021 event.

ROT Rally organizers say that RV passes purchased for the cancelled 2020 rally will be honored for the 2021 event.

Tickets and passes for the event are available on the ROT Rally website. Here is a breakdown of the types of passes and pricing:

Four-day pass: $149 / Four-day VIP pass: $249

One-day pass: $69 / One-day VIP pass: $119

Motorcycle pass: $50

For more information on ROT Rally 2021, visit the event website here.