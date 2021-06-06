x
California film company set to bring studios to Bastrop

If approved by the Bastrop City Council, construction on "Bastrop 552" would start later this year and be completed in phases.

BASTROP, Texas — A California company is getting the initial approval to bring a large film studio to Bastrop, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal.

And that's not all!

The nearly 550-acre development off Lovers Lane near the Colorado River could include lodging, restaurants, movie equipment rentals and event spaces.

It would also create more than 2,100 jobs over the next several years and generate about $2 billion in economic impact.

If approved by City Council, construction on "Bastrop 552" would start later this year and be completed in phases.

To learn more about the council agenda item, click here.

To read the full report, click here.

