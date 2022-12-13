City of Austin shares details for New Year's Eve celebration

Austinites can ring in the new year at Auditorium Shores with live music and, of course, fireworks.

AUSTIN, Texas — 2022 is coming to a close, and the City of Austin is getting ready to ring in the new year in style.

On Wednesday, the City announced plans to host its annual "Austin's New Year" event at Auditorium Shores on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 6 p.m. until midnight. This year's event will feature performances by psychedelic-cumbia band El Combo Oscuro, soul singer Taméca Jones, local drag troupe Extragrams and genre-spanning band The Texas Gentlemen.

Ten food trucks will be on-site for guests to grab grub and, for the first time, beer, wine and champagne will be available for purchase in a designated beer hall.

In years past, the city has set off fireworks at 10 p.m. But this year, the firework show will take place right at midnight to ring in 2023.

“Austin’s New Year is not only a celebration of 2022, but also a celebration of our community and its enduring spirit,” City Manager Spencer Cronk said. “I encourage all Austinites to join us in keeping this tradition alive. With great performances, food, and atmosphere, we’re showcasing some of the best things the city has to offer, and guests can ring in 2023 proud to live in this amazing, creative, and diverse community.”

The City said the lawn will open at 6 p.m., and large portions of the park will be left as open space to allow guests to spread out, lay down and enjoy the show. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic blankets.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run up until the New Year's countdown begins at 11:55 p.m. Fireworks will follow.

ADA-accessible and paid parking will be available in RiverSouth Garage (entrance off Riverside Drive), One Texas Center and Palmer Event Center. You can reserve your parking space through Pavemint for RiverSouth and One Texas Center.

The City said road closures in the Bouldin neighborhood will start at 5 p.m. with a full closure of the South 1st Street Bridge at 10:30 p.m. See a street closure and parking map.

Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park is located at 800 W. Riverside Drive.