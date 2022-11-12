How boxing can help knock holiday stress out of the ring 🥊

Experts from Rumble Boxing in Cedar Park share boxing moves to help beat down holiday stress with KVUE's Dominique Newland and Hunter Williams.

AUSTIN, Texas — The holidays are all about family and food, but overeating can lead to issues like bloating, stomach ache, acidity and constipation. Also, the hustle and bustle of this time of year can lead to additional stress.

Boxing experts from Rumble Boxing in Cedar Park share how to fight off that holiday stress and bloat.

Rumble is a 45-minute workout with 10 rounds that is evenly divided between two styles of training. Half of the class is spent exploring the skills and drills of boxing, and the other half is spent on the transformative power of resistance training. With fun music and lights, the programmed intervals of work and recovery will kick the whole body into high gear.

Some of the moves that attendees can expect to see in their classes include:

Jab/cross - The most basic but effective punch delivered right to your opponent’s nose (or the center of the punching bag)

- The most basic but effective punch delivered right to your opponent’s nose (or the center of the punching bag) Hook - With your elbow at 90 degrees, this punch is delivered right across your opponent’s jawline (or the side of the punching bag)

- With your elbow at 90 degrees, this punch is delivered right across your opponent’s jawline (or the side of the punching bag) Uppercut - This powerful punch is delivered right to your opponent’s chin for the ultimate knockout (or the underside of the punching bag)

- This powerful punch is delivered right to your opponent’s chin for the ultimate knockout (or the underside of the punching bag) Boxer sit-up - Perform a sit-up underneath your punching bag to target your abs, then punch the bottom of the bag at the top of the sit-up

- Perform a sit-up underneath your punching bag to target your abs, then punch the bottom of the bag at the top of the sit-up Burpee- This full-body move recruits the legs, core and shoulders to build strength and endurance

Experts with Healthline say high-intensity boxing training can decrease body fat, improve heart health and decrease stress.

