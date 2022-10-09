KVUE exclusive: Austin Film Festival sneak peek

Executive Director and cofounder of Austin Film Festival Barbara Morgan shares exclusively what film festival attendees can look forward to this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The second wave of releases for the 29th Annual Austin Film Festival (AFF) was announced on Thursday. The release included some of the big films and talent coming to the festival next month.

The AFF recognizes writers' and filmmakers' contributions to film, television and new media. It has announced its first wave of screenings to be included in the 2022 film slate, taking place Oct. 27 through Nov. 3.

Executive Director and cofounder Barbara Morgan talked about some of the films and what attendees can expect this year.

This year includes new world premieres like the pandemic comedy "Little Jar" and Texas-made documentary "Song of the Cicada." In addition, AFF will screen "Nanny" from writer/director Nikyatu Jusu, who will be receiving the 2022 New Voice Award along with the screening.

AFF's first wave of screenings includes:

WOMEN TALKING

Directed/written by: Sarah Polley

Synopsis: Based on the best-selling novel by Miriam Toews, WOMEN TALKING follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men.

In attendance: Producer Dede Gardner and Director Sarah Polley

NANNY

Directed/written by: Nikyatu Jusu

Synopsis: In this psychologically complex fable of displacement tinged with supernatural horror, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the adorable daughter of an unbalanced white couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. Increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life, though desperate to make enough money to bring over her young son from Senegal, Aisha begins to unravel, finding her life in America to be more nightmare than dream.

In attendance: Writer/Director Nikyatu Jusu

LITTLE JAR

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed/written by: Dominic López

Produced/written by: Kelsey Gunn

Synopsis: Ainsley is a misanthrope who hates people but when she suddenly finds herself in isolation with no one to talk to, she realizes how much she actually misses connection. Enter Ulysses, a dead mouse in a jar. With a little bit of loneliness, a pinch of imagination, and a mouse-sized tuxedo, Ulysses becomes her training wheels in this newly discovered world of friendship.

GOOD NIGHT OPPY

Directed/written by: Ryan White

Synopsis: Tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.

AFTER SUN

Directed/written by: Charlotte Wells

Synopsis: At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Twenty years later, Sophie's tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't, in Charlotte Wells’ superb and searingly emotional debut film.

BEAUTY OF A BLANK SPACE

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Ryan Love

Written by: Ryan Love & Laurel Toupal

Synopsis: While on a weekend getaway in Vegas, an aimless young woman, Haley, and her by-the-book brother, Mac, embark on a spontaneous road trip to Portland to rediscover a time capsule that they buried as kids. Within, holds the bracelet of Haley's biological mother.

SONG OF THE CICADA

WORLD PREMIERE

Co-directed by: Aaron Weiss & Robert Weiss

Synopsis: In the coastal town of Galveston, Texas, Dale Carter lives as a mortician in his Victorian home with his protégé and friend. Over the course of a decade, this observational documentary chronicles his daily life with friends, family and strangers alike, as he navigates the mortuary profession and his attempts to realize his dream of renovating a historic home in Beaumont, Texas. Song of the Cicada explores the philosophies and motives behind the macabre obsessions that define this eccentric mortician.

SALMA’S HOME

Directed/written by: Hanadi Elyan

Synopsis: The film Salma’s Home, set in Jordan, revolves around three women with distinct personalities. SALMA (Juliet Awad) is a talented baker living alone in a large old house overlooking downtown Amman running an un profitable home-based bakery, her daughter FARAH (Sameera Asir) is a young working mother with marital problems. Their lives are disrupted by the death of Salma’s ex-husband. The funeral takes place at his current wife’s house, LAMIA (Rania Kurdi), an aspiring socialite who is obsessed with building her brand online. After the funeral, shocking facts come to light leading to territorial clashes and finally forcing the three women to accept some harsh realities and take control of their lives.

WHO INVITED CHARLIE?

Directed by: Xavier Manrique

Synopsis: Phil Schreiber, a self-involved hedge fund manager escapes to the Hamptons with his wife and son at the beginning of the pandemic. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s college roommate Charlie. An exemplar of Falstaffian excess, Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home -- secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from.