Tyler Posey Gets Into Insane Helicopter Chase in 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Season 2 First Look (Exclusive)

Tyler Posey is revving up.

The Teen Wolf alum returns as the voice of Dominic Toretto's younger cousin, Tony, in the new season of Netflix's animated series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, from DreamWorks Animations, and only ET exclusively premieres a clip from the new episodes, which dropped Friday.

In the clip, Tony gets into an insane helicopter chase in the latest mission to stop PizzaRave, with the help of Ms. Nowhere (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and her newest racer recruit, Layla Gray (Camille Ramsey). As one can imagine, things get a little intense.

"In Fast & Furious: Spy Racers season 2, the Spy Racers head to Rio for their first international mission, which gave us a great opportunity to explore new terrain for some high-octane racing and chasing. This season is not just about Tony Toretto living up to his family name," executive producer and co-showrunner Tim Hedrick exclusively tells ET. "When things go bad in Brazil, other members of his team have to step up, especially Echo. She ends up alone in the rainforest playing cat and mouse with one of the greatest spies alive, and if she doesn't make it out it's going to be the end for the whole Spy Racers family."

Season 2 follows Tony and the crew as they embark on their first international mission to Brazil. Once in Rio de Janeiro, they discover that Ms. Nowhere’s latest recruit and formidable fellow racer, Layla Gray, is missing in action during an investigation in the favelas. Unwilling to leave family behind, Tony and the Spy Racers dawn undercover identities to find Layla, but end up uncovering a sinister plot that keeps them guessing at every turn.

Charlet Chung returns as Echo, alongside Luke Youngblood as Frostee Benson, Jorge Diaz as Cisco Renaldo and Avrielle Corti as Rafaela. The series is executive produced by Fast & Furious' Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan and Neal H. Moritz.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is streaming now on Netflix.

