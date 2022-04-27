Travis Barker's Touching Gesture Before Proposing to Kourtney Kardashian Revealed

Travis Barker asked both of Kourtney Kardashian's parents for her hand in marriage. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner tearfully revealed that her eldest daughter's beau visited Kourtney's dad's grave before he popped the question in October. Robert Kardashian died 2003 after a cancer battle.

The topic came up when Kris was chatting with Kim Kardashian as they hung out backstage at Saturday Night Live, ahead of the SKIMS founder's hosting debut.

"It was so sweet, and so tender," Kris recalled of her conversation with Travis. "And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it... I’m happy. I wish your dad was here to see it, though."

On a lighter note, Kris marveled of Kourtney, "I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married. Isn’t it cute?"

"It’s really crazy that she hasn’t been married before. I’ve had enough," Kim agreed, with her mom quipping, "For the whole family!" Kim has been married three times; to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, and to Kanye "Ye" West, whom she filed for divorce from last year.

News of Kourtney's impending engagement made its way across the family throughout the episode. Khloe Kardashian discussed it with Ellen DeGeneres ahead of the reality star's appearance on her talk show.

During their conversation, Ellen brought up her concern for how Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, would react to her relationship update. Following Kourtney and Travis' engagement, a source told ET that Scott was "stewing" over the situation.

"He’s going to have a hard time," Khloe acknowledged. "But they can’t put their life on hold just to tip toe around him."

"I don’t think so either." Ellen agreed. "I just think it’s going to be [hard] especially because she said she didn’t want to get married."

Khloe conceded that point, stating, "That’s the part that I feel bad about. I don’t know. You snooze, you lose."

Scott's feelings weren't reason enough for Travis to pull back on his proposal to Kourtney, but his romantic plan was put in jeopardy when he thought that Kourtney may have to have her egg retrieval on the day in question, amid their attempts to have a baby of their own. In the end, though, the procedure was pushed and Travis got the green light to put his plan into action.

"It’ll happen on our anniversary, which is the most amazing news ever," Travis told Kris during a phone call. "I’m not [nervous], but I know things I want to say to her, and I’ve said them a million times to her, but saying them at that moment is probably going to be the most nerve-racking thing ever."

Travis sent his planned speech to Kris, who was moved to tears as she read the loving message, which she called "the most tender thing."

"A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you is all it took. You’ve been one of my best friends for years," Travis' speech read. "I’ve admired you and adored you for so long. You’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?"

The proposal plans were put in jeopardy once more, when Kendall and Kylie Jenner feared they were about to run into Kourtney and Travis on the way to the top-secret, surprise proposal. Fans will have to wait to see how it all turns out, as the episode ended before Travis got down on one knee.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.