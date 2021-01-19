Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Gives Her First-Ever TV Interview Ahead of Dad's Inauguration

Joe Biden's 39-year-old daughter, Ashley Biden, couldn't be more proud of her father.

Ashley was a guest on Tuesday's Today, where she gave her first-ever network TV interview. The appearance took place ahead of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when her President-elect father will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

"I'm just so proud. I truly am proud of my father," Ashley gushed. "Dad is so empathetic and has the ability to recognize pain, to feel others' pain, and to comfort."

Ashley went on to explain that after her father's first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and daughter, Naomi Biden, were killed in a tragic crash in December 1972, he made "family his number one" priority. "We have a rule still, today, that no matter where Dad is, no matter what meeting he's in, if one of the kids call, you have to get him out," she explained.

As for how involved Ashley plans to be when Joe and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take office?

"I will not have a job with the administration,” she said. “I will, however, hopefully use this platform to advocate for social justice, for mental health, to be involved in community development and revitalization. I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are really important."

Tune in to NBC News' Today on Wednesday to hear more from Jenna Bush Hager’s exclusive interviews with Joe's family, including his grandchildren, and find everything you need to know about the inauguration here.