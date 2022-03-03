Farrah Forke, 'Wings' and 'Lois & Clark' Actress, Dead at 54

Farrah Forke, the actress who played Alex Lambert in the '90s sitcom Wings from 1992 to 1994, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 54.

According to a statement from her close friends, the TV star passed away surrounded by loved ones at her home in Texas on Feb. 25. "Farrah was fierce, tender, loyal, loving, strong, funny, smart, protective, kind, passionate and utterly irreplaceable," reads the statement. "She brought a light so great to the world that even after her passing, the light remains."

Forke’s family and friends held a private service for her, and are asking that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Texas native got her start in acting by starring in a local production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. After graduating high school, she moved to New York City to study at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Forke made her debut on screen in 1991’s Brain Twisters, before going on to appear in Disclosure, Heat, Ground Control and Kate’s Addiction. Forke’s other credits include DC's animated series Batman Beyond, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Dweebs and Mr. Rhodes.

Forke is survived by her twin sons, Chuck and Wit; her mother, Beverly; her stepfather, Chuck; and her best friend, Mike.