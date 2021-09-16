Billy Bob Thornton Is Not to Be Messed With in 'Goliath' Final Season First Look (Exclusive)

Billy Bob Thornton is fighting for justice.

In the fourth and final season of Amazon Prime Video's Goliath, Billy (Thornton) returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line.

ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from the final season, which pits Billy and Patty against a hotshot opposing lawyer, who's trying to weasel his way out of his big pharma client from paying a hefty settlement. Unfortunately for him, Billy and Patty aren't having it -- and they let their opinions known after they're offered a measly $10 million payout.

"Your clients have been reckless," Billy fires back, arguing why the pharmaceutical company is on the hook for more than $10 million after playing a role in getting patients addicted to their pills and killing over 200,000 people "for profit." "This is a targeted business plan. Now I may be new here. Maybe I'm just getting up to speed but I'm the mood to stick my fist up your a** and pull out billions, you get it?"

You definitely want him on your side.

Starring in Goliath alongside Thornton and Arianda is Tania Raymonde, as well as new players Bruce Dern, J.K. Simmons and Jena Malone.

The final season of Goliath drops Friday, Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

