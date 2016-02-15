NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
With the new month comes some new weather which most Central Texas will enjoy. Each of the next several days will bring a chance of at least a few scattered showers and storms. That, and a bit more cloud cover should cool things off slightly with highs in the mid 90s.
DETAILED FORECAST-
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy skies. A shower possible east of Austin and I-35. Southeast winds from 5-10 mph.
LOW: 75°
SUNDAY:
A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms possible. A 30% chance for rain. Southeast winds from 5-15 mph.
HIGH: 97°
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. A 30% chance of rain. South winds from 5-15 mph.
HIGH: 94°
