NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

With the new month comes some new weather which most Central Texas will enjoy. Each of the next several days will bring a chance of at least a few scattered showers and storms. That, and a bit more cloud cover should cool things off slightly with highs in the mid 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST-

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. A shower possible east of Austin and I-35. Southeast winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 75°

SUNDAY:

A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms possible. A 30% chance for rain. Southeast winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 97°

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. A 30% chance of rain. South winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 94°

