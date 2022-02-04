Deadly night on Austin’s roads with two dead after three crashes

Pedestrians were hit in wrecks in the city's north and east sides.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three pedestrians were hit by cars in separate crashes, two of them happened in North Austin while the other happened on the city’s east side.

Paramedics say the first crash happened on North Lamar boulevard around 11 last night. The road was shut down for some time while first responders tried to investigate and save the victim’s life but ultimately that person from their injuries.

A second pedestrian was hit and killed on the southbound side of the interstate near east St. John’s Avenue at around 1:30 am.

LATE FINAL auto vs pedestrian 6900-7400 N IH 35 SB (01:20) #ATCEMSMedics obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. #ATCEMS no longer on scene. No further information is available. pic.twitter.com/YVtSRXsbne — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 2, 2022

The most recent overnight wreck took place near Northeast Drive and Springdale Road, just before 2:30 a.m. That person was taken to a hospital with critical life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to understand the causes of those wrecks.