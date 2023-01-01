The Texans want to hear from fans about potential uniform changes

Before the season, CEO Cal McNair said it's "definitely on the table" when he was asked about possible uniform changes.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are exploring possible uniform changes for the 2024 season and want your input.

Ahead of the 2022 season, CEO Cal McNair said it's "definitely on the table" when he was asked about possible uniform changes.

The Texans are starting the process with fan surveys and focus groups. They said they've also collected information from social media, current players, former players and more.

"We have already engaged the NFL to better understand the process to formally start a fan research study and the timeline and guidelines if the fan research steered towards change. No promises but we will challenge everything, and we won't be afraid to evolve," McNair said in September.

The team is discussing possible changes to colors, jerseys and helmet designs.

Uniform history

The Texans have featured Deep Steel Blue, Battle Red and Liberty White as part of their uniform design since the inception of the franchise. In 2023, the Texans introduced the first significant uniform change with the Battle Red Helmet and received overwhelming support. This inspired the team to explore the possibility of making additional changes.

Which is your fav? Asking for a friend 😏 pic.twitter.com/XssWTzekcE — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 3, 2022

The team has also previously used different combinations of Battle Red jerseys with Battle Red pants or Deep Steel Blue pants on Battle Red Day. This effort could lead to much bigger changes as the team explores new options.