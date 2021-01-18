2021 Texas Longhorns football season ticket deposits available

UT fans can now submit season tickets deposits for the 2021 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns fans looking to secure their spot for the 2021 football season may now submit season ticket deposits.

UT has added football seat deposits to its season tickets website online.

A football seat deposit costs $199. According to the UT Athletics website, all season deposits are non-refundable and fans are only allowed eight submissions.

Deposit holders are first in line to purchase new season tickets for upcoming seasons when they become available based on loyalty points ranking, the season tickets website says.

For any additional questions regarding UT tickets, fans are encouraged to call 512-471-3333 to talk to a representative or visit NewSeasonTicketInfo.