Lorenzo Taliaferro played for Bruton High School and went on to play three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A former football player for the Baltimore Ravens died Wednesday, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Officials said deputies were called to the 100 block of Windsor Lane shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of someone needing medical attention. 28-year-old Lorenzo Taliaferro was taken to a local hospital, where he later passed away.

There's no word on what may have caused Taliaferro's death.

Taliaferro is from York County and before his pro career, he attended and played for Bruton High School.

He played three seasons as a fullback for the Baltimore Ravens from 2014 to 2016.