Austin FC's Claudio Reyna, wife revealed Gregg Berhalter's 1991 confrontation to US Soccer

Claudio and Danielle Reyna, parents of USMNT's Gio Reyna, said they told the federation of the incident after their son was given a limited role at the World Cup.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna and wife Danielle Reyna – parents of U.S. men’s national team player Gio Reyna – told U.S. Soccer about a domestic violence incident involving USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter amid tension at the 2022 World Cup, according to a report from ESPN.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said it was investigating the 1991 incident, in which Berhalter kicked his future wife.

Meanwhile, Berhalter issued a statement, saying an individual was trying to “take me down.”

ESPN reported that individual was Danielle Reyna. She reportedly “sent multiple messages” to USMNT general manager Brian McBride and U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart threatening to reveal details of the incident after son Gio Reyna was given a limited role in the World Cup.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder addressed the friction between him and Berhalter in an Instagram post last month.

Danielle Reyna said in a statement on Wednesday that "I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age."

In Berhalter’s statement on Tuesday, which did not mention the Reynas by name, he said it was “an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.”

“In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate,” Berhalter went on. "We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One night, when out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.

"There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At the time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents, family and friend what had happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior. Rosalind also informed her parents, family and friends.

“While the authorities were never involved in this matter, I voluntarily sought out counseling to help learn, grow and improve — one of the most valuable decisions that I ever made. To this day, that type of behavior has never been repeated,” he said.

In her statement on Wednesday, Danielle Reyna said she was “outraged and devastated that Gio had been put in such a terrible position.”

She continued:

“As part of that conversation, I told Earnie that I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age. Without going into detail, the statements from yesterday significantly minimize the abuse on the night in question. Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, teammate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed. It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterward, but I worked hard to give him grace, and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family’s life. I would have wanted and expected him to give the same grace to Gio. This is why the current situation is so very hurtful and hard.

“At the time I called Earnie, many people were trashing Gio on social media due to Gregg’s comments, and I didn’t know when or if this would stop. I just wanted Earnie to help make sure that there would be no further unwarranted attacks on my son. I thought our conversation would remain in confidence, and it didn’t occur to me at the time that anything I said could lead to an investigation. I’m not criticizing Earnie here. I very much commend the recent efforts by U.S. Soccer to address abuse of women players, and I understand now he had an obligation to investigate what I shared. But I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I did not make any threats, and I don’t know anything about any blackmail attempts, nor have I ever had any discussions about anyone else on Gregg’s staff — I don’t know any of the other coaches. I did not communicate with anyone in U.S. Soccer about this matter before December 11, and no one else in my family has made any statements to U.S. Soccer regarding Gregg’s past at all.

“I’m sorry that this information became public, and I regret that I played a role in something that could reopen wounds from the past.”

Claudio Reyna also issued a statement backing his wife:

"I too was upset by Gregg’s comments about Gio after the U.S. was out of the World Cup, and I also appealed to Earnie Stewart on December 11 asking him to prevent any additional comments.

“While in Qatar, I shared my frustrations about my son’s World Cup experience with a number of close friends, Earnie and Brian McBride among them. However, at no time did I ever threaten anyone, nor would I ever do so.”

Berhalter is out of contract with U.S. Soccer but remains in the mix to stay USMNT head coach, pending the federation’s investigation.