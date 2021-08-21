Bold and Bossy truly lived up to her name.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — And they’re off – literally.

Some things you must see to believe and for some traveling on the interstate in Evansville, it was quite the spectacle.

Officials with Ellis Park said 2-year-old filly Bold and Bossy, bucked its rider and escaped the racetrack around 1 p.m. Saturday

Cullen Stanley caught the bizarre sight as he drove down the roadway.

“Horse running at me full speed on I-69 today. No idea how it started or ended. Odd times we live in,” he said in his Facebook post.

The horse was seen running along traffic on Highway 41 until Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham was able to stop Bold and Bossy near Waterworks and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Venderburgh County.

Authorities said Bold and Bossy suffered minor cuts and scrapes during the incident.

